Man sentenced to 55 years for sexual battery, burglary

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused in a rape investigation pleaded guilty to sexual battery and burglary.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest said Laddarious Keon Hobson would have to serve a 55-year prison sentence.

Hobson will also have to register as a sex offender once he is released from custody.

Authorities said on July 4, 2015, Canton Police Department received a 911 call from a 68-year-old victim who reported that an individual armed with a knife had forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect and was taken to the hospital to have a rape kit done.

On October 9, 2015, the Canton Police Department was contacted and requested to respond to a home where a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Police spoke with the victim’s mother and learned that an individual who had a can of mace forced his way into the house where he physically and sexually assaulted her daughter.

The victim’s mother was able to give a description of the suspect that matched the defendant in the earlier sexual assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, and a rape kit was performed. The Crime Laboratory tested the rape kit and was able to develop a DNA profile of the suspect.

Hobson was then named as a suspect.

A DNA sample was collected from Hobson. The sample was tested by the State Crime Laboratory, and it was determined that Hobson’s DNA matched the DNA samples collected from the two assaults.

“Hobson is a serial rapist who would identify vulnerable victims and then force his way into their homes,” Guest said. “In both cases, he armed himself and then forcibly assaulted two innocent victims. Hobson is a rapist and a predator who will now spend the majority of the rest of his life behind bars, and he will no longer be able to prey on the citizens of our community.”

D.A. Guest said Hobson had five prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of these crimes. He was previously convicted of Automobile Burglary in Madison County and had been convicted of Automobile Theft, Felony Eluding of a Law Enforcement Officer, Escape and Destruction of Public Property in Yazoo County.