Tupelo zoo welcomes baby tigers now viewable to public

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Baby tigers at a Mississippi zoo, one white and black while the other is orange and black, have made their first appearances.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the cubs of Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo’s tigers, Topaz and Raja, are viewable to the public after having their first interactions with humans on Wednesday. The 28-day-old cubs are waiting to have their claws clipped.

Next week the zoo plans to host a gender reveal for the cubs, before a naming contest will be open to the public for about 30 days though email.

Zoo manager Redah Cleveland says the cubs will stay there.

Topaz, the father, and Raja, the mother, were donated from a wildlife center in West Virginia and have resided at the zoo in Tupelo since May 2016.