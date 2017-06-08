MSDH changing fees for STD testing due to budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health says county clinics will no longer give free HIV testing to everyone because of budget cuts.

The new fee policy will be based on the patient’s risk and ability to pay.

Starting July 1st, the STD and HIV testing will be offered for free to those 18 and under and those identified as contacts of an STV or HIV case by disease investigators.

MSDH official said everyone else would be charged $25.

The CDC says Mississippi has the 9th highest rate of HIV infection in the country.

The founder of the Red Door Foundation, which fights the spread of HIV, tells us charging for the tests may discourage people from taking them.