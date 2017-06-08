Northern Snakehead Fish caught in Bolivar County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said a Northern Snakehead Fish was caught in Bolivar County his month.

Brad Baugh and Bubba Steadman, of Cleveland, caught the fish on June 5.

“Snakeheads have been present in the White River Basin in Arkansas since 2008 and have been steadily expanding their range towards the Mississippi River,” says MDWFP Delta fisheries biologist Nathan Aycock. “The Mississippi River provides these fish with access to connected oxbows like Lake Whittington as well as the Yazoo and Big Black Rivers.”

Northern Snakeheads are native to China, Russia, and Korea. Established populations have been found in Arkansas, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia where their impacts to native fish populations are unknown.

Northern Snakeheads are typically found in shallow, backwater areas and can breathe air, which allows them to survive for extended periods of time out of the water.