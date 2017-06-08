Robbery investigation at the Waffle House on Highway 18

Jackson Police investigate Waffle House robbery on Highway 18 in Jackson. Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a Thursday morning business robbery.

It happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt during the robbery.

We’re working closely with Jackson Police to get a description of the suspects in case. We’re also working to learn whether or not those suspects got away with anything.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, give them a call at 601.960.1234.

WJTV’s Natay Holmes is tracking this developing story for us on WJTV This Morning. Join us as we follow the developments.

 

