School bus aide arrested for allegedly hitting autistic child

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is charged for allegedly hitting an autistic child on a school bus.

Lt. Brian McGairty said 71-year-old Mattie Lister is charged with abuse of a vulnerable person.

Lister who was an aide on the bus is accused of hitting a 7-year-old autistic child on May 19.

McGairty said Lister used bodily force to get the child under control. We’re told that surveillance video shows the incident.

The school district first conducted an investigation and then Pearl Police were called to investigate a few days later, Lt. McGairty said.

Police said the surveillance cannot be released at this time because it is being used as evidence.

Lister is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Her court date is set for June 15.