JPD: Barbershop owner killed inside business on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left a business owner dead Friday morning.

It happened inside the Just for Kids Barbershop on Bailey Avenue.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said someone came into the business wearing a ski mask and fired multiple rounds.

The victim, 49-year-oold Johnny Brown, was shot multiple times. Police said he died from his injuries.

Officers believe the shooter may have left in a white Chevy Suburban.The motive is unknown at this time.

Jones said this is the 27th homicide this year. No other injuries were reported.

WJTV 12 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as soon more details become available.

