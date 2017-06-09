JPD: Barbershop owner killed inside business on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left a business owner dead Friday morning.
It happened inside the Just for Kids Barbershop on Bailey Avenue.
Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said someone came into the business wearing a ski mask and fired multiple rounds.
The victim, 49-year-oold Johnny Brown, was shot multiple times. Police said he died from his injuries.
Officers believe the shooter may have left in a white Chevy Suburban.The motive is unknown at this time.
Jones said this is the 27th homicide this year. No other injuries were reported.
WJTV 12 has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as soon more details become available.