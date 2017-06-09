12 arrested on drug charges in Wiggins undercover operation

Published:

WIGGINS, Miss. (WJTV) — An undercover operation has resulted in the arrested of 12 people on Friday in Wiggins.

Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said they’ve found meth, spice, prescription drugs, and other items during the operation.

Police said they began the operation about seven weeks ago. Law enforcement officers went undercover to purchase illegal substances from people.

Friday morning they conducted a roundup with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

They went to several homes in the city to make the arrests.

