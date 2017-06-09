Attorney: Lawsuit dismissed against former Belhaven University employee

WJTV Published:
Tarold Durham (Photo: Belhaven University website)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lawsuit filed against a former Belhaven University employee has been dismissed.

According to the attorneys for the defendant, Judge Carlton Reeves granted a summary judgment dismissing Erica Stewart’s claims against Tarold Durham.

Stewart filed a lawsuit in September 2016 against Durham and Belhaven University.

Stewart applied for a receptionist position in November 2015 at Belhaven. She claimed that Durham initially started making inappropriate advances towards her social media and then it escalated to text messages.

Attorney Gerald Mumford said his client, Durham, had been completely vindicated by the court.

He said the court determined that the evidence presented did not prove that Stewart suffered emotional distress.

Mumford said the lawsuit is still pending against Belhaven University.

 

