BATON ROUGE, La. (WJTV) – Mississippi State infielder Ryan Gridley says “you’d be stupid to say” Andy Cannizaro’s return to Alex Box Stadium doesn’t mean anything.

Cannizaro, who left LSU as the hitting coach last fall to become the head coach at Mississippi State, is coaching the Bulldogs against the Tigers for a berth in the College World Series.

