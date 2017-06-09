Bond denied for shooting suspect accused in business robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of a business robbery and shooting appeared in court Friday.

A judge denied bond to 24-year-old Lorenzo Hemphill.

Hemphill is being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of a business, and possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, an employee of Battery Sales & Service in downtown Jackson was shot during a robbery. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the person they were looking for in connection with the crime.

Hemphill surrendered Thursday to police.

In court, WJTV also learned that Hemphill had a list of prior misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, disobeying an officer, and possession of marijuana.