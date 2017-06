JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s Food Truck Friday in Jackson.

Several food trucks are lined up at Smith Park in Downtown Jackson.

There are also tents with local artists selling their work. Some are even painting art at the park.

Organizers also kicked off their new mini-market featuring vendors from the Mississippi Farmers Market. The event will last until 1:30 p.m.

DJ Black provides music at Food Truck Friday! @WJTV pic.twitter.com/2fRxJ7ZJrh — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) June 9, 2017

People are lining up for Food Truck Friday at Smith Park. I wish I could tweet all the good smells 😍@WJTV pic.twitter.com/I8Heef1jxy — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) June 9, 2017