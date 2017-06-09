Kelly Scott joined WJTV in June of 2017 as the morning meteorologist.

Kelly is no stranger to the Magnolia State and is excited to be back!

She graduated from Ole Miss with her Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and then received her Master’s degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State.

Before returning to Mississippi, Kelly was the morning meteorologist in Lubbock, TX. While in West Texas she had the opportunity to forecast a broad range of weather, such as dust storms, snow, and severe weather.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her dogs, cooking, and cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels.