JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-fiancee has been found guilty of her murder.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Timothy Owens, Jr. was sentenced to life in prison.

The trial took place in Judge Winston Kidd’s courtroom on Wednesday.

The victim, Ruth Williams was shot at a home on Cox Street in 2015. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Owens came into the home and shot her twice in a bedroom. He was arrested at the scene.