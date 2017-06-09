Psychologist arrested on felony drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A psychologist is arrested on a felony drug charge.

Authorities said 50-year-old Luke Savoie, of Brandon, was taken into custody after a two-week joint investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“A Schedule I controlled substance, such as etizolam, has no currently accepted medical use in the United States. In fact, etizolam is banned in several states, including Mississippi,” MBN Director John Dowdy said.

Agents said they they arrested Savoie when he accepted delivery of a package containing drugs at an area post office. They also served a search warrant at his home; more drugs were found.

“Agents seized approximately 100 dosage units of etizolam, which has properties that include amnesic, anticonvulsant, hypnotic and muscle relaxant. In addition, an undetermined number of controlled substances in Schedules III and IV were seized,” Director Dowdy said.

“Those who choose to violate laws designed to ensure the safe and legal dispensation of pharmaceutical drugs will not escape the scrutiny of DEA,” said Stephen G. Azzam, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s New Orleans Field Division. “The arrest of this psychologist should send a clear message to those within the medical profession. DEA will continue to work with our state and local law enforcement partners, and you will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Service and Brandon Police Department assisted in the investigation.