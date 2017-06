JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fire trucks and law enforcement just cleared the scene of a vehicle fire on I-20 Westbound before the Gallatin Street exit.

The fire started shortly before 4 Saturday morning.

MDOT traffic cameras showed one lane heading westbound blocked off for more than an hour.

WJTV is working to find out if anyone was injured.

The scene is now clear and traffic is running smoothly.