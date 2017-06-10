Pearl Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Police are searching for missing 71-year-old Kathy Lankford from Raymond. According to police Lankford was last seen dropping her granddaughter off at the softball fields on Center City Drive around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

We’re told Lankford was supposed to pick her husband up at their Raymond home to attend church, but she never returned.

Lankford was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt with black pants. She was driving her silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe has a front daytime running light out and a faded Hinds Community College parking decal on the rear glass.

If you have any information on this case, call Pearl Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.