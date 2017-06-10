Person ejected from vehicle, portion of I-20 shut down

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A two vehicle accident has shut down the right lane of I-20 eastbound in Warren County. It happened near the scales, around 4:08 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Corporal Eric Henry, one person was ejected from a vehicle.

A Hyundai SUV and a Chevrolet SUV were heading eastbound in the right-hand lane with the Hyundai was struck in the rear by the Chevy. Both vehicles went off the road and crashed.

The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected and airlifted to UMMC and is in critical condition.

The Hyundai had a family of three inside that was not injured.

One person is being airlifted by AirCare — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 10, 2017

@MississippiDOT two vehicle accident I 20 eastbound near the scales. One injured right lane is blocked in Warren Co. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 10, 2017