Racial slurs spray painted on elementary school and neighbor’s vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson elementary school and cars nearby were vandalized overnight according to neighbors near Lester Elementary on Oakhurst Drive.

One homeowner tells WJTV she woke up to find her vehicles spray painted with the words “KKK,” “n****r,” “coon” and Trump along with swastikas.

The front sign of Lester Elementary School had the words, Trump, and “n****r kids” spray painted on the front. A sidewalk near the school was also spray painted with the “n” word.

WJTV has reached out to Jackson Police, who tell us they are unaware of the incident.

We’ve also reached out to the Jackson Public School District about the incident, we’ll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.