JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A vehicle crash at the intersection of Medgar Evers Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive left occupants with minor injuries.

One of the drivers claimed that brake failure was responsible for the crash.

This crash has since been cleared and regular traffic flow has resumed.

The JPD is looking into the incident.

