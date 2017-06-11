Breaking: Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Raymond woman

By Published:

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Kathy Morris Lankford of Raymond.

Ms. Lankford is described as a white female, five feet, two inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen about 1:30 Saturday afternoon on Highway 80 in Pearl driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with hail damage on the hood.

Family members say Ms. Lankford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kathy Morris Lankford contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-857-2600.

