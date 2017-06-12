Authorities give update on burned body, severed head found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is still searching for answers after a human head was found on the steps of a home, and a burned headless body was found about a mile away.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance held a news conference Monday morning about the investigation.

He said they are still trying to positively identify the burned body and the severed head; investigators are also trying to determine if the head and the body are of the same remains.

Vance said they’ve reached out to federal agencies to help with this investigation.

One of the first steps he said is to have medical examiners identify the body.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said they would have to examine the cut patterns and the condition of the bones to see if the head was decapitated from the burned remains that were found.

Saturday, authorities responded to Deer Park Street around 9:20 a.m. regarding suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found a human head on the front steps of a home.

Later that afternoon, officers were called to Green Avenue near Grand Avenue after a headless body that was burned was found in the area.

Police said there’s no indication at this time that the people inside of the home where the head was found knew the victim.

Chief Vance said even though they don’t have a lot of information that they can release to the public at this time, he said he wanted to hold a news conference to tell Jacksonians that his officers do have a plan of action in place and that they do have some leads.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

