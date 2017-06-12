Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Yazoo County

WJTV Published: Updated:

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved law enforcement officers in Yazoo County.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said they went to the Shady Lane Apartments Saturday night just after 9:30 p.m. to respond to the scene.

He tells us that Dante Sibley was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Sheriff said a deputy and a constable were involved in the incident.

At last check, Sibley was listed in critical condition.

Other details about this incident have not been released.

