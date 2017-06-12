Jackson leaders still hoping to bring NBA Pelicans G-league to town

Related Coverage City leaders interested in bringing NBA D-league team to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city officials are still hoping to bring the NBA Pelicans G-League team to the capital city.

Beginning next month the NBA Development League, which is often referred to as the D-League, will be renamed as the NBA Gatorade League.

City officials said in a news release Monday that the are one step closer to be chosen as the home of the Pelicans G-League.

We’re told that the initial list of the homes for the team stood at 11. Now, five locations, including Jackson, have submitted a Request for Proposal: Baton Rouge, Mobile, Pensacola, and Shreveport.

A five-member delegation from Jackson presented its case before the Pelican board on Friday, stating the reasons why Jackson should be the home for the team.

If the teams is selected to play here, the games would be held at the Mississippi Coliseum in fall 2018.