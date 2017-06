JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Fifty-four years ago today, Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers was murdered in Mississippi.

People from all over the Metro are celebrating his life.

In 1963, the 37-year-old was shot and killed outside of his home.

A breakfast was held Monday morning at the Lizzie House in Jackson. A wreath was also laid at his home, which is now a historic landmark.