JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Terry Road.

The single-vehilce crash is near I-20 in front of the Regional Housing Authority building, police said.

The van was headed north on Terry Road and the driver hit a pole. JPD said the female driver died at the scene.

No other details have been released.

WJTV is working to get more information about the incident. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.

Single vehicle MVA, Terry Rd. near I-20, van traveling north on Terry Rd. struck a pole. Unidentified female driver deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/MRScEUZlF5 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 12, 2017

JPD on scene of a fatal MVA on Terry Rd. near I-20 in front of the Regional Housing Authority Building. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 12, 2017