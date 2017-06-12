Mayors speak, chorus sings during Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Two mayors who were an integral part of the healing after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando are speaking during a memorial service.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs encouraged the city to continue healing and talked about how the tragedy won’t define the city. They both said Monday that the courage and compassion shown after the tragedy will be what is remembered most.

Monday marked the anniversary of the shooting June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed inside the nightclub.

The Orlando Gay Chorus performed four songs and the names of all of the victims were read as part of the ceremony.