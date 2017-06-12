MHP: Car crashes into Madison County lake; 1 dead

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died after a car ran off the road into a lake Monday in Madison County.

MHP Cpl. Eric Henry said troopers responded to the scene near MS 17 and Cooper Road around 12:42 p.m.

Someone passing by saw the car in the lake and called the police.

Cpl. Henry said a black Toyota Camry was headed northbound on Highway 13 when the driver went off the roadway into a lake.

When MHP arrived on the scene, they found a body floating in the water. They believed the person drowned to death.

MHP said no one else was inside of the car. The investigation is ongoing.

