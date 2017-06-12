Minnesota Twins draft Brent Rooker at 35th overall

WJTV – For the second straight season, the Minnesota Twins drafted Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker. Only this year, they picked him much sooner.

Minnesota selected the SEC Player of the Year in the first round with the 35th overall pick on Monday night. Last year, the Twins took him in the 38th round. The slot value for the 35th pick is $1,935,300.

Rooker’s decision to come back to Starkville gave him the opportunity to make major improvements. His batting average jumped from .324 to .387, while increasing his home run total from 11 to 23 and RBI’s from 54 to 82.

The country took notice of his rise. He was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year. The SEC made him the first Bulldog to win the conference’s Player of the Year award. He also won the Ferriss Trophy.

Rooker is the 14th first round pick to come from Mississippi State. The school had Dakota Hudson selected in the first round last year by the St. Louis Cardinals, making this the first time they’ve had first round picks in consecutive years since 2012 and 2013.