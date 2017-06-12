RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.
They following suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:
- 30-year-old Cedrick Terrell Trigg is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Atlanta Street in Pearl.
- 37-year-old Kevin Antonie Sutton is wanted for domestic aggravated assault. His last known address was on Breckinridge in Jackson.
- 22-year-old Geoffrey Tanner McGowen is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Ivy Lane in Purvis.
Anyone with information about these wanted suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted
