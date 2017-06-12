MS Most Wanted

By Published:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

They following suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:

  • 30-year-old Cedrick Terrell Trigg is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Atlanta Street in Pearl.
  • 37-year-old Kevin Antonie Sutton is wanted for domestic aggravated assault. His last known address was on Breckinridge in Jackson.
  • 22-year-old Geoffrey Tanner McGowen is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. His last known address was on Ivy Lane in Purvis.

Anyone with information about these wanted suspects, contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s