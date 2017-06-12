MSDH reorganizing district offices to save funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said they are reorganizing some of their offices to cut costs.

MSDH officials said the restructuring would not affect services given to the public.

MSDH plans on shifting the current nine public health districts into a three-region model. The changes will go into effect July 1.

Regional offices will be located in Tupelo, Jackson, and Biloxi.

“By closing two-thirds of our district offices, we’re immediately saving $1.5 million in administrative overhead,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Mary Currier. “We have reduced district level leadership and our overall agency workforce through retirements, resignations, and reassignments. We have also realigned federal funds to support our clinic and district operations; therefore no layoffs within county clinics and district offices are anticipated at this time.”

W’ere also told that the supervision of many county-level programs – immunizations, tuberculosis control, epidemiology, disease intervention, and emergency preparedness – will be centralized to relieve some of the burden in the field.

Dr. Currier said the goal of this reorganization has always been to reduce overhead and streamline operations while maintaining core public health services.

“Adapting to changes in budget and revenue has been a fluid process. We are continually working hard to determine where more cuts can be made, if needed, and we will continue to monitor and evaluate our programs and services throughout the state,” she said. “We are now and always will be committed to protecting and promoting the health of all Mississippians.”