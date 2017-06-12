Policeman’s wife killed during officer-involved shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said the woman who was killed was married to a McComb police officer.

No other details have been released about the shooting.

