Pothole causes frustrations in community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A growing pothole in a Jackson neighborhood, is causing frustration.

Residents are concerned about the stretch of road near Woody Drive and Leavell Woods Street

People in this area say it’s causing damage to their cars.

We’re told the hole started out small but quickly grew.

There is a caution sign over the hole.

WJTV reached out to the city about the issue. A city spokesperson released this statement:

We expect to make repairs on W. Leavell Wood Dr. between Woody Drive and Cooper Rd. weather permitting within the next 45 days.

