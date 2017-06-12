Sheriff: Home of Mississippi multiple-killing suspect burns

The Associated Press Published:
Photo: WJTV

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (AP) – Fire has destroyed the home of a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people.

Sheriff Steve Rushing in Mississippi’s Lincoln County says nobody was in the mobile home in Bogue Chitto when firefighters answered a fire call before dawn on Sunday.

Willie Corey Godbolt (Photo: MBI)

Rushing says the home belonged to Willie Cory Godbolt, who is jailed without bond. He is charged with one count of capital murder in the shooting death of a deputy and seven counts of murder in the shooting deaths of others.

Authorities say the shootings took place May 27 and 28 at three homes after the deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at Godbolt’s in-laws’ house, where witnesses said there was a dispute about Godbolt’s children.

The seven people were either relatives or acquaintances of Godbolt.

Lincoln County murder spree suspect home catches fire

Lincoln County murder spree suspect home catches fire

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s