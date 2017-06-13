1 arrested in Flowood after short pursuit

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Police arrested a man after a short chase in Flowood.

20-year-old Jacariel Kevion Johnson is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing from law enforcement officers, two counts of shoplifting, reckless driving, three counts of disobeying a traffic control device, and armed robbery from an unrelated case.

Officers went to the Flowood Walmart around 11 a.m .to arrest a shoplifter. Police said when they arrived there, the shoplifter ran away from the scene and left in a Mercedes SUV.

Police said they took Johnson into custody after a short pursuit.

“One of our responding officers recognized the shoplifter from a July 2016 armed robbery. Although the suspect wasn’t caught back in July, he was subsequently identified by our detectives, and we were looking for him. The incident in 2016 resulted in the suspect using a knife to rob a nearby convenient store and fled in the same vehicle he used today. The arrest is a result of the great teamwork by our department from identifying the suspect, minimizing the pursuit and recalling a case from a year ago by vehicle and suspect description. This arrest is also a reminder to those that choose to come and commit a crime- we will catch you. If not immediately, certainly in due time” said Chief of Police Richie McCluskey.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison.