$20K reward offered for info in severed head murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the death of a man whose head was severed from his body.

JPD said anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the death of 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson would be eligible for the reward.

On Saturday, a human head was found on the steps of a home on Deer Park in Jackson. Later that day about a mile away, police found the rest of his body burned on Green Avenue.

Authorities were able to identify Jackson’s body on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 and Crime Stoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477).

$20,000.00 reward is offered for the arrest & conviction of the suspect(s) in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson-30. Call 601-355-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/2sIqHLyGyC — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 13, 2017