City of Jackson struggles to maintain historic cemetery

For nearly two centuries, Greenwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for some of Mississippi’s well-known figures.

Seven governors and 14 Jackson mayors are buried in the 22 acres.

Though the City of Jackson has a crew responsible for keeping it in top shape, they also maintain five other cemeteries in the city. According to Greenwood Cemetery Association’s Executive Director Cecile Wardlaw, the crew is spread too thin for the cemetery to stay in perfect condition.

Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth Stokes suggested in Tuesday’s council meeting that the state step in to help, because it’s home to many state figures.

The association holds volunteer work days. Anyone interested in participating can sign-up by emailing greenwoodcemeteryjackson@gmail.com.

Wardlaw says a few families take care of their own plots, but many are no longer living or in the area.

Just this year, the Greenwood Cemetery Association raised $50,000 to replace a section of the fence around the cemetery.