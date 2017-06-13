Homeowner wants Madison County to fix culvert.

CANTON, MISS — (WJTV) A homeowner says the culvert outside her home continues to wash away and believes it’s the county’s fault.

Colleen Wise lives on Deer Crossing Rd in Madison County.

She says the county put in a cul-de-sac in a subdivision up the street from her home, they also widened the gutters.

Wise says wider gutters equals more rainwater pressure that her trench can’t handle. Water has washed away the dirt around the culvert leaving holes on both sides.

She says she has tried, for a year, to get the road department to fix the problem but no luck.

“If I did this at my old job I would have been fired a long time ago,” said Wise.

Wise took her complaints to the county board of supervisors meeting and was told the road manager would be out to look at the problem.

“I’m hoping he will finally see that the water is eroding away our ditch,” said Wise.

WJTV called the county road department and was told the road manager was out of the office until Thursday.