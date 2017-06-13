Jackson Academy hires Lance Pogue as defensive coordinator

WJTV – After Jackson Academy made a splash hire with Larry Weems before last season, Weems has made a big-time hire of his own.

Weems confirmed the Raiders are bringing on former South Panola head coach Lance Pogue as their new defensive coordinator. Pogue won five state championships while in Batesville.

During his time with the Tigers, Pogue led the team on an unprecedented 89-game winning streak. Interestingly enough, it was Weems and his Meridian team that ended the streak in the 2008 5A state championship game.

Jackson Academy went 6-6 in Weems’ first season last year while Pogue’s last season with the Tigers ended with a 7-6 record. He left the program at the end of the 2016 season.

The news was first reported by Josh Jackson of 16 WAPT.