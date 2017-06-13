MBI employee arrested for DUI in Senatobia, police say

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation employee was taken into custody on a DUI charge over the weekend, officials said.

According to Senatobia Police, Lt. Timothy Lee Douglas was arrested Saturday night.

The police department said they received a call about a Silver SUV that was driving all over the road using blue lights to move people over.

We’re told that an officer responded to the scene and saw the Tahoe sitting on the side of Shands Bottom Road near the 740 bypass.

The officer said he smelled an intoxicating odor coming from the driver. The officer asked the driver who he worked for, and he said MBI and showed him his credentials.

Police said Lt. Douglas told the officer that he had too much to drink. He refused to take a breathalyzer.

The officer placed Douglas under arrest for DUI.