MBN agents arrest Forest nurse on felony drug charge

By Published:
Photo: Rebecca Hill (Photo: MBN)

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) — A 31-year-old Forest nurse has been arrested on a  felony drug charge.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents said they arrested Rebecca Coonce Hill Tuesday.

Hill,  a licensed practical nurse at a Scott County healthcare facility, is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by embezzlement.

MBN agents said she allegedly embezzled from her employer more than 5,000 dosage units of Norco, an opiate painkiller.

“Nurse Hill’s arrest shows law enforcement’s continuing commitment to halting medical professionals’ abuse of a sacred trust to do no harm,”   MBN Director John Dowdy said.

A month-long MBN investigation, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff Department, led to Hill’s arrest.

