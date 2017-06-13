Meridian nurse arrrested on Medicaid fraud charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Meridian registered nurse was arrested after being accused of stealing prescription drugs that were intended for several of her patients.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 31-year-old Kristina Nechol Lewis was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

Lewis worked as an RN at the Golden Living Center in Meridian.

The indictment charges Lewis with obtaining Norco containing Hydrocodone—a Schedule II controlled substance—from three patients at the center, and converting it to her own use, according to AG Hood.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

If convicted of the three counts, Lewis faces up to 15 years in prison and a total fine of $3,000.