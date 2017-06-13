Meridian nurse arrrested on Medicaid fraud charges

By Published: Updated:
Kristina Nechol Lewis (Photo: AG Hood's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A  Meridian registered nurse was arrested after being accused of stealing prescription drugs that were intended for several of her patients.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 31-year-old Kristina Nechol Lewis was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

Lewis worked as an RN at the Golden Living Center in Meridian.

The indictment charges Lewis with obtaining Norco containing Hydrocodone—a Schedule II controlled substance—from three patients at the center, and converting it to her own use, according to AG Hood.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

If convicted of the three counts, Lewis faces up to 15 years in prison and a total fine of $3,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s