Mississippi community college tuition increases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Tuition and required fees will rise at all of Mississippi’s 15 public community colleges this fall, with the average cost for two semesters rising 13 percent, to $3,104.

Here are the rates each college has approved, as well as the percentage change from the 2016-2017 academic year:

– Coahoma: $2,870, 7.5 percent

– Copiah-Lincoln: $3,180, 16.5 percent

– East Central: $2,790, 19.7 percent

– East Mississippi: $3,240, 14.1

– Hinds: $3,080, 8.5 percent

– Holmes: $3,110, 13.5 percent

– Itawamba: $2,800, 7.7 percent

– Jones: $3,480, 16 percent

– Meridian: $2,914, 15.9 percent

– Mississippi Delta: $3,060, 16.8 percent

– Mississippi Gulf Coast: $3,220, 5.9 percent

– Northeast Mississippi: $3,202, 18.5 percent

– Northwest Mississippi: $3,000, 7.1 percent

– Pearl River: $3,410, 14 percent

– Southwest Mississippi: $3,200, 14.3 percent

Source: Mississippi Community College Board

