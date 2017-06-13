Mississippi community college tuition increases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Tuition and required fees will rise at all of Mississippi’s 15 public community colleges this fall, with the average cost for two semesters rising 13 percent, to $3,104.
Here are the rates each college has approved, as well as the percentage change from the 2016-2017 academic year:
– Coahoma: $2,870, 7.5 percent
– Copiah-Lincoln: $3,180, 16.5 percent
– East Central: $2,790, 19.7 percent
– East Mississippi: $3,240, 14.1
– Hinds: $3,080, 8.5 percent
– Holmes: $3,110, 13.5 percent
– Itawamba: $2,800, 7.7 percent
– Jones: $3,480, 16 percent
– Meridian: $2,914, 15.9 percent
– Mississippi Delta: $3,060, 16.8 percent
– Mississippi Gulf Coast: $3,220, 5.9 percent
– Northeast Mississippi: $3,202, 18.5 percent
– Northwest Mississippi: $3,000, 7.1 percent
– Pearl River: $3,410, 14 percent
– Southwest Mississippi: $3,200, 14.3 percent
Source: Mississippi Community College Board
