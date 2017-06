WJTV – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Southern Miss outfielder Matt Wallner its Freshman Hitter of the Year on Tuesday.

Wallner, who also won Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year award this year, led the Golden Eagles with 19 home runs this season. He was also second on the team in RBI’s with 63.

The Minnesota native was also a second team All-Conference USA selection.