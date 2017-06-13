Pearl Police Chief Tim Sarrett to retire

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police Chief Tim Sarrett is getting to retire at the end of the month.

He posted the announcement Monday on his Facebook page.

The City of Pearl will soon have a new mayor. Jake Windham beat his opponents in the June general election. He will have the opportunity to appoint some positions.

Sarrett said he spoke with Windham about his job, and he said Windham told him it was in his best interest to retire.

Cheif Sarrett has worked in law enforcemnt for more than 30 years. He said he has no hard feelings about Windham’s decision.

Sarrett said he is submitting a letter to current Mayor Brad Rogers about his retirement which will become effective on June 30 at 5 p.m.