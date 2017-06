PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County authorities are searching for two shoplifting suspects.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are accused of stealing items from the Dollar General on Highway 570 West.

Authorities say the couple left the store in a gray, four-door 2006 Toyota Camry.

Anyone who knows where the suspects are should call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601.783.6767 or Crime Stoppers at 601.684.0033.