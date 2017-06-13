Reward offered for info in Home Hardware Center burglary

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a burglary investigation.

Anyone who can provide officers with information that can lead to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Police went to Home Hardware Center on June 7 to investigate a burglary.

Management told officers that a person came to the store on June 6 around 10:45 p.m. and stole three air conditioners. Surveillance video captured the person on camera.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.