SWAC canceling football championship game after 2017 season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference officials said they would no longer host a football championship game following the 2017 Toyota SWAC Football Championship.

The announcement to forgo the game was posted on the conference’s website Tuesday.

Starting in 2018, the SWAC football championship title will go to the team with the best regular-season conference record. We’re told that the conference office along with SWAC administrators and coaches will work to solidify a tie-breaker procedure, scheduling and other factors that contribute to dissolving the championship format.

“With the creation of the Celebration Bowl as a national showcase for HBCU football, the Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided to suspend the championship game format after the 2017 season,” said Commissioner Duer Sharp. “By focusing on the Celebration Bowl, we can continue to grow the AFRCB as an HBCU classic for the teams and fans of both conferences and for HBCU football nationally.”

The championship game for the upcoming season will be played on December 2, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

SWAC officials said the champion would earn an invitation to play in the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 16, 2017.

The SWAC championship game was originally played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., for 14 years before moving to Houston in 2013.