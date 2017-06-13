USM’s Braley, McCarty picked in MLB Draft

WJTV – Southern Miss heard not one, but two of its players’ names called in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2004, the Golden Eagles had two players chosen in the first 10 rounds: Taylor Braley (6th round, 179th pick) and Kirk McCarty (7th round, 222nd pick). The Miami Marlins selected Braley while the Cleveland Indians took McCarty.

Braley is the highest USM MLB pick since 2011. He was second on the Golden Eagles with 17 home runs and third in RBI’s with 61. But the Marlins took him as a pitcher. The Hattiesburg went 7-2 with a 3.40 ERA this past season at Southern Miss. He was named a second team All-American by Baseball America as a utility player.

McCarty tied for the team lead with 10 wins. He had a 3.52 ERA and led Southern Miss in strikeouts with 103. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection too.

These two played together at Oak Grove High School, where they won 6A state championships together in 2012 and 2014.

The MLB Draft continues on Wednesday with rounds 11-40. It starts at 11 a.m.