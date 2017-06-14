1 dead in attempted murder-suicide in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is dead after an attempted murder-suicide in Kosciusko, police said.

Coroner Sam Bell said 36-year-old Jimmie Fletcher died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A 33-year-old woman also shot.

Police Chief Herbert Dew said they were called to Linden Drive around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found Jimmie Fletcher with a wound to his head. They also found a woman suffering from her injury. She was taken to the hospital.

At last check, she was listed in stable condition.

At this time, Chief Dew said the case is being investigated as an attempted murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing.

